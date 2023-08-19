Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) vs. Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Critical Comparison

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Datasea shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 59.5% of Datasea shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $17.08 million 1.05 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -2.70 Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.42 million 1.63 $72.71 million $3.52 8.52

Profitability

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Consensus Cloud Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Datasea and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36% Consensus Cloud Solutions 18.86% -29.25% 11.35%

Volatility and Risk

Datasea has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datasea and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of $44.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Datasea.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Datasea on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education industries. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

