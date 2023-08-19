Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delcath Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Delcath Systems by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.