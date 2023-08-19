DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $48,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

