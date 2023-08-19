Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Diamondback Energy worth $89,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 419,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

