Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.43.

DFS opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

