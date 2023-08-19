Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domain Holdings Australia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DHGAF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. Domain Holdings Australia has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Domain Holdings Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
About Domain Holdings Australia
Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital, Consumer Solutions, and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.
