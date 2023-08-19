Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

DCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Ducommun alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $43.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.35. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ducommun by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ducommun by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.