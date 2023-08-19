Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $17,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 489,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,988,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Edison International Trading Up 0.6 %

Edison International stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.50. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

