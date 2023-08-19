Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $462.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

