Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) vs. Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Head to Head Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (OTCMKTS:ENGMF – Get Free Report) and Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Bragg Gaming Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group -3.09% -3.96% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Bragg Gaming Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Bragg Gaming Group has a consensus target price of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 87.61%. Given Bragg Gaming Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bragg Gaming Group is more favorable than Enthusiast Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Bragg Gaming Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bragg Gaming Group $89.29 million 1.33 -$3.67 million ($0.13) -42.54

Enthusiast Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bragg Gaming Group.

Summary

Bragg Gaming Group beats Enthusiast Gaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enthusiast Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events. Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Bragg Gaming Group

(Get Free Report)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform. In addition, the company operates Player Account Management platform under iCasino and sportsbook brands. It holds various content distribution rights through partnerships with selected third-party studios. The company was formerly known as Rockies Financial Corporation and as changed its name to Bragg Gaming Group Inc. in 2018. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Oryx Gaming International LLC.

