Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.96) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,921,385.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $80,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,568 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,232. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

