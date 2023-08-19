Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Charge Enterprises, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Charge Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million.

Shares of CRGE stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 92.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,072,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charge Enterprises by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 126,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

