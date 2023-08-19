Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stake Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,881,523. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

