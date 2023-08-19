Farfetch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 40,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 143% compared to the average volume of 16,867 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

