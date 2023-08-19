Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT opened at $96.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

