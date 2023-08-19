Financial Review: FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) versus Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FiscalNote and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 3.17 -$218.26 million ($2.32) -1.16 Uxin $299.85 million 0.21 -$22.59 million ($0.62) -2.52

Uxin has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 6 0 2.86 Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FiscalNote and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

FiscalNote currently has a consensus target price of $8.35, suggesting a potential upside of 209.83%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Uxin.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% Uxin 15.16% N/A -35.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Uxin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uxin beats FiscalNote on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

