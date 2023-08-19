First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,460,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $77,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,663 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,211,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,631,000 after acquiring an additional 676,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200-day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

