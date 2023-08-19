First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 97,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 51,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 327,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 179,690 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

