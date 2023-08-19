Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Trimmed by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 248.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after purchasing an additional 324,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,196,000 after purchasing an additional 286,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,684,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.59.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.87. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $123.55 and a one year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

