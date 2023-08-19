Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Ford Motor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Shares of F opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

