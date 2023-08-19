Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $81,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,286,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fortis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,854,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,841,000 after purchasing an additional 558,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

