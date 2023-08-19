Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FRLN

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. Analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.