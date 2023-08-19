FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Down 6.3% in July

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 456,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FSD Pharma

About FSD Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FSD Pharma by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in FSD Pharma by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSD Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the pharmaceutical research and development business. Its lead candidate is FSD-201, an ultra-micronized palmitoylethanolamide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. The company is also involved in the research and development of Lucid-Psych, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of mental health disorders; and Lucid-MS, a molecular compound identified for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

