General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.9 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

