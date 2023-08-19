General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in General Mills by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

General Mills Trading Down 0.1 %

GIS opened at $70.21 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.