Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Medical REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Global Medical REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
GMRE stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $605.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 382,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 312,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 262.50%.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
