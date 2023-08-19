Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $48,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

GGG opened at $75.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,012 shares of company stock worth $1,970,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

