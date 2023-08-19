Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 174,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,852,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,949,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $201,650,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Progyny by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,988,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,249,000 after acquiring an additional 170,351 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Progyny by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,592,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,766,000 after acquiring an additional 85,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after purchasing an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,564,595.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,436.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,129,895 shares of company stock worth $128,096,509. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

