Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.25.

Saia Stock Up 0.4 %

SAIA opened at $405.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.65. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.70 and a 12 month high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $2,978,826.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.75, for a total value of $860,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,897 shares of company stock worth $5,488,713. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.