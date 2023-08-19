Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 379,826 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 379,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $578.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

