Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 243,145 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 243,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

