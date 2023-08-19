Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Aflac by 13.1% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 220,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 569,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 368,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,019 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac Dividend Announcement

AFL opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.