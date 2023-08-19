Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.49 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,732 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

