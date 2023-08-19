Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,279 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,466 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $242,307.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,669 shares of company stock worth $24,970,256. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

