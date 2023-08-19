Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NiSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

