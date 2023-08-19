Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 37,012 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 915.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,012 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day moving average of $137.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

