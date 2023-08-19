Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 43.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,932,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,227,000 after purchasing an additional 884,046 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.35. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $145.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

