Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1,079.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 172,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

CRL stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.84 and its 200 day moving average is $208.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

