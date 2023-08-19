Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 694.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,475 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE J opened at $133.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.40. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

