Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $12,274,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

