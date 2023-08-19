Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,623.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,549,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,197,000 after buying an additional 4,382,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,603,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,720,000,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.19. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.