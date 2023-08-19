Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,104,669 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,669 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of REET opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

