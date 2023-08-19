Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,374 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Century Communities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.