Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,164 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Oxford Industries worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM stock opened at $102.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $123.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.10 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.