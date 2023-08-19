Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after buying an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 231,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Allegion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.