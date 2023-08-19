Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.60.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $292.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

