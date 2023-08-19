Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $217.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

