Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

