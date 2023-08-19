Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,819,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,951,000 after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,182 shares of company stock valued at $57,773,619. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

