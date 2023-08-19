Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $884,000 Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $60.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.